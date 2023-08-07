August 7, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Your First Guitar: A Guide to Making the Right Choice

Going on the musical journey of learning the guitar is an exciting adventure filled with endless possibilities. But where do you start? The first step is choosing the right instrument. In this guide, we’ll explore some of the most important considerations and options you need to be aware of to make the perfect choice for your first guitar. 

Acoustic Guitars

These guitars are an ideal choice for those who are looking to play country, folk, or classical music. With a rich and natural sound, they offer a more tactile experience for beginners. 

Electric Guitars

If rock or pop is more your style, you may want to consider an electric guitar such as these Ernie Ball electric guitars. These instruments offer more volume and tonal variations but might require additional equipment like amplifiers. 

Finding the Right Fit

Guitars are available in a range of sizes. A child, teen, or somebody with a smaller frame might be better with a ¾ size guitar. On the other hand, most adults will find a full-size instrument more comfortable. It’s always a good idea to test a guitar for fit before you purchase it. 

Budget Considerations

While there are lots of budget-friendly guitars suitable for beginners, it’s essential to find the right balance between affordability and quality. An extremely cheap guitar might hinder your learning process. On the other hand, a very expensive one might not be necessary for a beginner. 

New vs Used

New: Buying a new guitar will ensure you get a pristine instrument with a warranty attached. However, as with anything brand new, it will cost more. Plus, buying new often allows you to select specific colors, styles, or even custom modifications from the start. 

UsedUsed guitars can be great value, provided they are in good condition. If you want to buy a used guitar, it’s worth having it checked by a professional before you commit to buying. 

Seek Expert Advice

One often overlooked aspect of choosing your first guitar is seeking advice from seasoned musicians, music teachers, or professional music store staff. These experts have a deep understanding of different guitar brands, styles, and what might suit you best.

Visit a local music store where you can try out various guitars and ask for guidance. Don’t be shy – most staff enjoy helping new musicians find their perfect fit. 

Another option to consider is joining online forums or communities, where experienced players share their insights and answer questions from newcomers. Their advice and personal experiences can be hugely valuable when it comes to guiding your decision. 

Lessons, Practice, and Care

Once you have selected your guitar, it’s worth finding a reputable teacher or online course, and committing to regular practice. Plus, maintaining your instrument with proper cleaning and storing methods will also contribute to a more enjoyable playing experience. 

Choosing your first guitar is a big step that lays the foundation for your musical future. By considering the above, you can make an informed choice that resonates with your musical preferences and style. 

An Evening WIth Ray Weaver at Killarney House to Benefit Embolc

THIS WEEKEND: Cars & Coffee to Benefit AACPS at the Annapolis Mall

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

