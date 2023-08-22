You Can Now Talk Your Way Into St. John’s College

St. John’s College, renowned for its interdisciplinary curriculum centered around great books and classroom discussions, has announced a groundbreaking approach to college admissions through its newly introduced Discussion-Based Application. Breaking from conventional norms, the Discussion-Based Application offers a distinct alternative to the traditional written application and is designed to assess prospective students based on their ability to engage in thoughtful, sustained conversation – a hallmark of the St. John’s educational experience.
