Yes, It’s THAT Time Again. Back To School

As the countdown to the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year begins, schools have planned various back-to-school events for families.

Approximately 84,000 students are expected to enter Anne Arundel County classrooms when the school year kicks off on Monday, August 28, 2023. Back-To-School events and related events provide families and students the opportunity to learn more about their student’s learning environments and meet school staff.

Detailed information on dates and times for all county schools can be at www.aacps.org/btsevents. Parents who have questions about the events should contact their student’s school.

