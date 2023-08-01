What Games Must New Online Casinos Have to Succeed, According to Harper Gallagher from JohnSlots

In today’s dynamic world of iGaming, the selection of games can make or break a new online casino. To provide some insight into this complex subject, we’ve invited Harper Gallagher.

With a keen eye on industry trends, Harper Gallagher, top-notch online casino game specialist, takes us inside her insights into the must-have games for new online casinos, offering valuable guidance for those navigating the competitive online casino landscape. Read on to find out more.

Harper, could you tell us a bit about your role at JohnSlots and how you came to be a Casino Game Analyst?

Harper Gallagher: Absolutely, I started my career as a game developer, so I was always on the creative side of things. Eventually, my interest in analyzing gameplay and market trends led me to JohnSlots, where I took on the role of a Casino Game Analyst. My job is to keep a pulse on the latest casino games, understanding their features, player reception, and how well they meet the evolving demands of the industry.

In your opinion, what are the staple games that every new online casino should feature?

Harper Gallagher: Without a doubt, slot games are a cornerstone of any successful online casino. Their variety, accessibility, and potential for big wins make them a favorite among players. Besides slots, table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat should also be part of the mix.

They offer a classic casino experience that many players still crave. And let’s not forget poker; it continues to be a significant draw, especially for those players who appreciate a combination of luck and skill in their gaming.

How important are live dealer games for new online casinos?

Harper Gallagher: Undoubtedly, live dealer games have risen to become a crucial offering for any contemporary online casino. These games ingeniously fuse the convenience of online play with the engaging live interaction that has always been a cornerstone of the casino experience. This combination effectively transports the atmosphere of a physical casino directly into players’ living rooms or wherever they choose to play.

For emerging online casinos, incorporating live dealer games into their repertoire can serve as a significant differentiator, setting them apart from competitors. Moreover, the presence of real, live dealers can foster a sense of authenticity and credibility, which can be particularly helpful in building trust and rapport with their player base.

Furthermore, with advancements in streaming technology and internet speeds, the quality of live dealer games has improved immensely. This enhanced quality intensifies the immersive experience for players, making it all the more appealing.

What role do slot games play in the success of a new online casino?

Harper Gallagher: Absolutely. Slot games act as the backbone for the success of a new online casino. Their charm lies in their unparalleled versatility – there’s a slot game for everyone. Be it the diversity of themes ranging from classic fruit slots to adventurous and mythical narratives or the variation in gameplay mechanics – there’s something to cater to all tastes and preferences.

Moreover, slot games often take center stage when it comes to promotions and welcome bonuses, which are crucial tools for new casinos to draw in players. For instance, free spins are a common lure that casinos use to attract slot enthusiasts.

In the era of advancing technology, slots have become far more than a game of mere chance. Developers are integrating stunning graphics, atmospheric sound effects, and innovative bonus features into their games. That has transformed the humble slot game into a dynamic, highly interactive, and captivating gaming experience.

Finally, are there any emerging trends or games that new casinos should be aware of?

Harper Gallagher: There’s a lot of excitement around skill-based games and gamification. These games offer an interactive experience, engaging players more deeply by allowing their decisions to impact the game outcome. In addition, the rise of VR technology could revolutionize how we experience online casino games, offering even more immersive and realistic gameplay. New casinos need to keep an eye on these trends to stay ahead of the curve.

In our enlightening discussion with Harper Gallagher, we see how a well-balanced and diverse game portfolio can set a new online casino up for success. From timeless classics like blackjack and roulette to the ever-popular slots and emerging skill-based games, understanding the game preferences of today’s casino-goers is key. As we look to the future, the continuous evolution of technology promises even more innovative gaming experiences that new online casinos should be ready to embrace.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

