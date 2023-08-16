WayForth Announces Reorganization: Closing Local Operations and Employee Layoffs

In a recent development, WayForth, a moving and storage company in Hanover, Maryland, has decided to shut down its local operations as part of a strategic reorganization plan. As a result, all offices in the area will be closing by August 18, 2023, and unfortunately, 76 employees will be affected by the layoffs.

The company filed a WARN (Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the State earlier today.

A Company in Transition

The company was started in 2015 and underwent a rapid expansion, with offices opening in Sarasota, Dallas, and Houston in 2022. In 2016, the company had three employees; by 2022, the payroll had grown to 443. From a single location in Richmond, VA in 2016, to 16 locations nationwide today.

Customers in a Lurch

The abrupt closure and reorganization has left some customers in a lurch. On the website, the company advised clients that most services after August 18th will not be done and that anyone with property in storage must remove it by the end of the month.

If you have questions about an upcoming service outside of our Central Virginia location in Richmond that you hired WayForth to perform after August 18, 2023 , please make alternative arrangements as we will be unable to perform your service.

If you have storage with us outside of our Central Virginia location in Richmond, we are giving you the required 30-day written notification under the terms of your Storage Agreement with us to vacate the items you have in storage. You must call us to make arrangements to pick up your items as soon as possible. If for some reason you are unable to pick up the items, please reach out to us immediately. Everything must be picked up no later than August 31, 2023, otherwise your items may be subject to auction or donation in accordance with applicable state law.

