August 18, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Two Men Sought in Armed Carjacking

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed carjacking after what appears to be an intentional crash.

On Friday, August 18, 2023, at approximately 3:00 AM, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a female subject walking in the roadway in the area of Nursery Road and MD 295 in Linthicum.

Officers contacted the subject and learned that she was on the exit ramp from MD 295 onto Nursey Road when her vehicle, a dark blue Infinity G37, was rear-ended by a dark-colored older model Ford Mustang.

The victim explained that both she and the other driver pulled over, and when she got out of her vehicle, the other driver attempted to get into her driver’s seat.

As this was occurring, the passenger from the striking vehicle got out with a black handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim immediately ran from the scene, and one of the suspects drove away in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects are described as Black males, both of a slim build, one with a black facemask and black handgun.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

