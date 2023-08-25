August 25, 2023
Top Tips for Making Budget-Friendly Home Improvements

In 2023, there is increasing pressure on family and household finances. In the last year, inflation levels have risen in many countries around the world, which has led to reductions in disposable income levels for many homeowners. In addition, an emerging cost of living crisis is developing that has further impacts on spending power and the ability to save money for the future. 

These negative financial circumstances can make it increasingly difficult for homeowners to undertake meaningful improvements to their properties that are at a suitable budget level. Thankfully, it is important to consider that many home improvements can be undertaken on relatively small budgets while still offering noticeable upgrades in and around the home. 

This article will discuss some top tips to help homeowners improve key spaces while adhering to strict financial budgets.

Create an outdoor focal point with decking 

As many Americans are currently enjoying scorching summer temperatures and longer daylight hours, the focus for home improvements can be on the outdoor spaces. Smart upgrades to the garden and outdoor areas can make a dramatic visual and practical impact, with many of these improvements being achievable on a small budget. 

One key top tip is to purchase wooden decks so that you can create a focal point in your garden. A decked area can become a space for relaxation during the warmer months or you can even use it for the location of an outdoor dining area. 

Decking is remarkably easy to lay and requires a minimal amount of DIY knowledge. Simple decking projects can be completed in a matter of hours and with only a few tools. Click here to learn more about creating eye-catching decking ideas that will be easy to achieve on a small or modest DIY budget. 

Minimalist home office designs

It is estimated that around 22 million American adults work from home on a permanent basis. This dramatic shift in working patterns was largely the result of the recent covid-19 pandemic that forced employers to rapidly shift to remote and hybrid methods of working. 

If you work from home during some or all of the working week, it is vitally important that your home office allows you to focus effectively and is free of distractions. A key way to achieve this is by creating a dedicated home office that is minimalist in design. 

Keep the space clutter-free and simply incorporate a good quality desk and office chair with your work computer. Ideally, you will paint the space with a light, neutral tone that helps you to focus through the working day. 

Budget kitchen revamps 

Finally, many homeowners find that their kitchen needs an upgrade after years of daily use. Cupboards can become damaged, and flooring may need to be replaced after years of wear and tear. However, it is important to consider that you can give your kitchen a true makeover without spending considerable amounts of money. 

Instead of purchasing new kitchen appliances, have them regularly serviced by trained professionals. In addition, a new coat of paint in the kitchen and basic repairs to cupboards and storage areas can dramatically impact the look of this space. 

