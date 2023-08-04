TONIGHT: 24th Annual Navy Night at the Bowie Baysox

The Bowie Baysox will host their 24th annual Navy Night on Friday, August 4th. The Baysox will battle the Portland SeaDogs at 7:05 p.m. in a game presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

Please come out to thank the men and women, support staff, and families whose service ensures our freedom! There will be a special pregame ceremony for all members of the Navy starting at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to area Navy personnel and families, the United States Naval Academy Plebe Class of 2027, along with hundreds of Midshipmen, will be in attendance, dressed in their full white uniforms. This will be the first time the Plebes have left the yard (campus) since Induction Day on June 29th.

After the game, the Baysox light up the skies with a fireworks extravaganza brought by Navy Federal Credit Union.

Tickets for the game are available at baysox.com or by calling the Baysox ticket office at 301-464-4865.

