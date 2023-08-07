August 7, 2023
Annapolis, US 70 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
THIS WEEKEND: Cars & Coffee to Benefit AACPS at the Annapolis Mall From Coast To Coast: Exploring The Best Live Music Venues In The USA Your First Guitar: A Guide to Making the Right Choice An Evening WIth Ray Weaver at Killarney House to Benefit Embolc WEATHER ALERT: August 7, 2023 | (2:16)
Local News

THIS WEEKEND: Cars & Coffee to Benefit AACPS at the Annapolis Mall

The Annapolis Mall will host Cars & Coffee on Sunday, August 13, from 9am to 11am in the former Sears Auto parking lot. Visitors and participants are asked to bring school supplies to donate to support Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Westfield Annapolis will have entertainment for kids and a special appearance by the Mid Atlantic Venom Mustangs & Muscle Cars Club. This event also kicks off Maryland tax-free week, from August 13 to 19 where shoppers can save 6 percent on eligible purchases. 

“Westfield Annapolis is proud to partner with Anne Arundel County Public Schools for this event,” stated Morgan McLoud, Marketing Director. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and positively impact local students’ education. In addition to the cars, there will be plenty of family-friendly activities to enjoy. Whether you are a car enthusiast or looking for a fun outing with your family, Cars & Coffee will be a great time. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Westfield Annapolis for this community-centric event!”

For more information about these events, hours, locations and resources, please visit www.westfield.com.  

Previous Article

Your First Guitar: A Guide to Making the Right Choice

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu