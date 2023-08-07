THIS WEEKEND: Cars & Coffee to Benefit AACPS at the Annapolis Mall

The Annapolis Mall will host Cars & Coffee on Sunday, August 13, from 9am to 11am in the former Sears Auto parking lot. Visitors and participants are asked to bring school supplies to donate to support Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Westfield Annapolis will have entertainment for kids and a special appearance by the Mid Atlantic Venom Mustangs & Muscle Cars Club. This event also kicks off Maryland tax-free week, from August 13 to 19 where shoppers can save 6 percent on eligible purchases.

“Westfield Annapolis is proud to partner with Anne Arundel County Public Schools for this event,” stated Morgan McLoud, Marketing Director. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and positively impact local students’ education. In addition to the cars, there will be plenty of family-friendly activities to enjoy. Whether you are a car enthusiast or looking for a fun outing with your family, Cars & Coffee will be a great time. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Westfield Annapolis for this community-centric event!”

For more information about these events, hours, locations and resources, please visit www.westfield.com.

