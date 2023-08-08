August 8, 2023
The Light House Receives Nourishing Neighbors Grant from Safeway Foundation

Light House staff, volunteers, and board members prepare meals in The Light House community kitchen. (Photo credit – Sarah E. Ryan, Light House Director of Community Engagement)

The Light House was recently awarded a $5,000 Nourishing Neighbors grant from Safeway Foundation’s Breakfast for Kids Program to help feed children facing food insecurity and hunger. As food insecurity continues to rise, this grant provides much needed support by directly funding The Light House food program’s hunger relief efforts.

“Hunger is painful and traumatic for children and it impacts them in a multitude of ways,” said Heather Cassity, Executive Director at The Light House. “Hunger limits their ability to thrive in school, it causes social and behavioral problems, and it can cause them to experience developmental impairments and other severe health problems. At The Light House, we are dedicated to providing healthy and fresh meals to food insecure children in our community and this funding from our friends at Safeway Foundation is vital during these summer months. We are deeply grateful for their continued support as we work together to fight hunger in our community.”

Last year alone, The Light House served over 82,000 meals and distributed 180,000 pounds of perishable and non-perishable food to individuals and families in Anne Arundel County. Their many homelessness prevention and support programs also provided emergency shelter, clothing, case management, and other vital services to thousands of community members in need.    

“We’re pleased to partner with The Light House to address hunger issues in our community,” said Dana Ward, Safeway Foundation. “Nourishing Neighbors, together with partners like The Light House, is making our neighborhoods better for our most vulnerable community members.”

Nourishing Neighbors is a charitable program of Safeway Foundation. The program aims to eradicate hunger in America by keeping food banks stocked and supporting meal distribution programs at schools. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including over $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

