The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. Last week, we had two little pups. And this week, we head to the opposite end of the spectrum with Tempest & Paisley!

Shelters all over the country are overflowing with dogs but the SPCA of Anne Arundel County has some of the cutest pups!

Today we meet Tempest and Paisley!

Tempest is a 4-year-old Cane Corso and don’t let her size scare you. Yes, she is big, but a total sweetheart (especially toward men). Very well-behaved and good on the leash so you don’t need to worry about her dragging you all over town. Scratch that magic spot on her back and she turns into a Great Dane and will totally lean into you. She is NOT an apartment dog and seems to get along with other dogs and all people–indifferent to Jimmy the Office cat.

Now Paisley is full of energy. She recently had some puppies who are in foster care now, but this 5-year-old American Bulldog -mix is ready for her forever home! During our time, she was darting across the conference room, looking for the next pet on the head or scratch on the butt. Well mannered on the leash, but probably could use a little work. And while she is not big like Tempest, she is very stocky and has some mass to her! Again, she is good with other dogs and all people and would make a great companion for most

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Tempest or Paisley?

And yes, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County is starting to plan for the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and is looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here!

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

