August 11, 2023
Annapolis, US 85 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Providence Center Rebrands as “Providence,” Announces Expansion The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week Mike McHenry Tribe Coming Up at Tides & Tunes Mosquito Spraying this Weekend After West Nile Virus Detected in Severn Efficiency at Scale: Celer Network’s Path to Mass Adoption
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks with nothing but chaos and mayhem!

Shelters all over the country are overflowing with dogs and today two eight-week-old puppies are our guests! Carlos (white muzzle) and Sissy (black muzzle) were just living their best lives on the conference table.

From sloppy kisses, to knocking down microphones, to the occaisonal yap, they were having a blas as Kelly, Billy, and I tried (unsuccessfully) to keep it together!

These guys are are a handful, but oh-so friendly and are a mix of an American Staffordshire and Golden-Doodle—they call it a Boodle. But we thought a Pitoodle might be more apropos.

Both of them get alonig super well with dogs and people, but they will need some training, they are only 8-weeks old after all. There is boundless energy that seems to subside with a belly rub. Photos were tough this week, so we do have a video!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Carlos or Sissy?

Don’t forget that August 20th is the return of the SPCA’s Puppy Plunge at Camp Letts in Edgewater. Bring your well-behaved pup for a glorious dip in the Rhode River, or participate in the bathing suit contest! For the humans, plenty of music by the Eastport Oyster Boys and lots of food and drink. Details are here! And if you’d like to have a booth or be a sponsor, here’s your link!

And yes, they are starting to plan for the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and are looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here!

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Previous Article

Mike McHenry Tribe Coming Up at Tides & Tunes

 Next Article

Providence Center Rebrands as “Providence,” Announces Expansion

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu