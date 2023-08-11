The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks with nothing but chaos and mayhem!

Shelters all over the country are overflowing with dogs and today two eight-week-old puppies are our guests! Carlos (white muzzle) and Sissy (black muzzle) were just living their best lives on the conference table.

From sloppy kisses, to knocking down microphones, to the occaisonal yap, they were having a blas as Kelly, Billy, and I tried (unsuccessfully) to keep it together!

These guys are are a handful, but oh-so friendly and are a mix of an American Staffordshire and Golden-Doodle—they call it a Boodle. But we thought a Pitoodle might be more apropos.

Both of them get alonig super well with dogs and people, but they will need some training, they are only 8-weeks old after all. There is boundless energy that seems to subside with a belly rub. Photos were tough this week, so we do have a video!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Carlos or Sissy?

Don’t forget that August 20th is the return of the SPCA’s Puppy Plunge at Camp Letts in Edgewater. Bring your well-behaved pup for a glorious dip in the Rhode River, or participate in the bathing suit contest! For the humans, plenty of music by the Eastport Oyster Boys and lots of food and drink. Details are here! And if you’d like to have a booth or be a sponsor, here’s your link!

And yes, they are starting to plan for the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and are looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here!

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

