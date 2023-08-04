The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks with Ruth and Lady!!

Today is a two-fer and up first is Lady! She is a mature and distinguished 9-year-old pure bred Yorkie. Sociable with other animals and all sorts of people. During our recording, she was perfectly content to be snuggle up in Kelly’s lap until there was something more fun to do!

Ruth, on the other hand, is NOT a lap dog. She is a 5-month old pit mix (and we think there may be some Great Dane in there) with outstanding manners. She is great on a leash (no pulling), sits when a handler stops, is curious, and gets along well with people and animals. When we started, she made the rounds of the room introducing herself to everyone. Jimmy the office cat was less than pleased, but Ruth took it in stride. And while recording, she just lied down on the floor at Billy’s feet–also waiting for something more fun to do!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Lady or Ruth? Both would be ideal in virtually any home!

Don’t forget that August 20th is the return of the SPCA’s Puppy Plunge at Camp Letts in Edgewater. Bring your well-behaved pup for a glorious dip in the Rhode River, or participate in the bathing suit contest! For the humans, plenty of music by the Eastport Oyster Boys and lots of food and drink. Details are here! And if you’d like to have a booth or be a sponsor, here’s your link!

And yes, they are starting to plan for the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and are looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here!

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

