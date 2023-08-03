August 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 70 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Bernie House Cuts Ribbon on Newest Home OPINION: Punishing Dissent Undermines the Fabric of Democracy Why Every School Needs A Van 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Returns to City Dock in August! THIS WEEKEND: “GROUNDED,” a One-Woman Play, at Maryland Hall
Local News

The Bernie House Cuts Ribbon on Newest Home

It takes a village and a very large pair of scissors to celebrate a special milestone in Bernie House history. After spending more than two years at The Bernie House and receiving extensive support and training, one woman has gone from being a homeless mother of two to a first-time homeowner. And last week, after a refresh, the ribbon was cut to welcome a new family!

County Executive Steuart Pittman and Delegate Mark Chang attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at a completely furnished townhome in West County, which will become home for a family of four for a few years.

Unfortunately, services like The Bernie House are needed. Abused women and children regularly sleep in their vehicles and couch (or floor) surf in friends’ homes trying to escape a bad situation. The turmoil in a family’s life is incalculable. The Bernie House helps make it a bit better.

Once accepted into the program, a family will move into a completely furnished home–down to the silverware and bed linens. Social services are provided during their time, including job training, parenting skills, financial advice, and whatever is needed to get back on their feet and succeed. And when a family leaves, all of the home’s contents are theirs to keep.

That homeless mother of two left The Bernie House with the training to start her own business, a nice nest egg for a down payment on her own home, and the knowledge that better days are ahead.

Currently, The Bernie House has two locations (undisclosed for obvious reasons), and in addition to donations, they rely on grants and assistance from the State and County. Delegate Mark Chang sponsored a bond bill that included funds to help purchase this latest home.

While the home was empty last week, by next week, there will be a single mother and three children running about, thankful for the bright future that lies ahead thanks to The Bernie House.

Note: We spoke with Patti Slaughter, the founder of The Bernie House, earlier this year before their signature fundraiser. Have a listen.

Previous Article

OPINION: Punishing Dissent Undermines the Fabric of Democracy

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu