The Bernie House Cuts Ribbon on Newest Home

It takes a village and a very large pair of scissors to celebrate a special milestone in Bernie House history. After spending more than two years at The Bernie House and receiving extensive support and training, one woman has gone from being a homeless mother of two to a first-time homeowner. And last week, after a refresh, the ribbon was cut to welcome a new family!

County Executive Steuart Pittman and Delegate Mark Chang attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at a completely furnished townhome in West County, which will become home for a family of four for a few years.

Unfortunately, services like The Bernie House are needed. Abused women and children regularly sleep in their vehicles and couch (or floor) surf in friends’ homes trying to escape a bad situation. The turmoil in a family’s life is incalculable. The Bernie House helps make it a bit better.

Once accepted into the program, a family will move into a completely furnished home–down to the silverware and bed linens. Social services are provided during their time, including job training, parenting skills, financial advice, and whatever is needed to get back on their feet and succeed. And when a family leaves, all of the home’s contents are theirs to keep.

That homeless mother of two left The Bernie House with the training to start her own business, a nice nest egg for a down payment on her own home, and the knowledge that better days are ahead.

Currently, The Bernie House has two locations (undisclosed for obvious reasons), and in addition to donations, they rely on grants and assistance from the State and County. Delegate Mark Chang sponsored a bond bill that included funds to help purchase this latest home.

While the home was empty last week, by next week, there will be a single mother and three children running about, thankful for the bright future that lies ahead thanks to The Bernie House.



Note: We spoke with Patti Slaughter, the founder of The Bernie House, earlier this year before their signature fundraiser. Have a listen.

