Suspect Arrested in String of Juvenile Rapes in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police have said that between 2014 and 2015, several juveniles were sexually assaulted and raped at an unlicensed daycare facility located within the City.

In July of 2023, the Annapolis Police Department was notified of multiple juvenile sexual assaults that occurred at 240-B Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, MD from 2014-2015.

Further investigation revealed information regarding another juvenile victim that was assaulted in 2013.

It was reported that this address was previously used as an unlicensed daycare run by a woman known as Betty, who had been babysitting children there for approximately 16 years, from 2003-2019.

The defendant, a 57-year-old man from Glen Burnie, was charged with multiple sex offenses, including First Degree Rape, Second Degree Rape, Third Degree Sex Offense, Fourth Degree Sex Offense and Second Degree Assault.

The Annapolis Police arrested the suspect this morning in Anne Arundel County.

If you have any information regarding the children that may have been cared for by Betty during this time, please contact Det. Nancy Moore, Phone: 410-693-3635, or email her at [email protected] at the Annapolis Police Department.

