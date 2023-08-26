SUNDAY: River Days Festivals at Quiet Waters Park!

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that the upcoming River Days Festival registrations open. The festival will take place on Sunday, August 27th from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Quiet Waters Park. Members of the public can register for the event and free boat rides starting today.

“When we envisioned River Days, we wanted to create an opportunity for residents from all across our county to get out on the water, celebrate our local rivers, and learn how to protect them,” said County Executive Pittman. “This is our first year hosting these festivals, and I hope they will continue growing. I encourage everyone to join us for our next two River Days.”

River Days are focused on providing water access opportunities for county residents through fun recreational and educational events on county rivers. Details on upcoming festivals are as follows:

Sunday, August 27th 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Quiet Waters Park – 600 Quiet Waters Park Rd, Annapolis

Registration is open now at aacounty.org/riverdays

Saturday, September 23rd 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Fort Smallwood Park – 9500 Fort Smallwood Rd, Pasadena

Registration will open September 7th at 10:00 AM at aacounty.org/riverdays

Festivals feature fun activities for the entire family, including:

Boat Rides with Watermark Charters

Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fireboat

Kayak & Paddle Board Rentals

Live Music

Face Painting

Games

Crafts

Food Trucks

Environmental Organizations

Storytime with Anne Arundel County Public Library

County Agencies

For questions and special accommodations requirements, the public can email [email protected].

For more information on River Days Festivals and to register for free admission visit www.aacounty.org/RiverDays.

