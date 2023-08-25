State’s Attorney Will Not Prosecute Officer Involved in Fatal Harwood Shooting

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General today released its investigative report of the September 17, 2022, fatal officer-involved shooting in Harwood.

On September 17, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sands Road in Harwood following two 911 calls reporting a domestic violence incident. The first caller, a woman, stated that her husband, Anthony Hopkins Sr., tried to kill her by choking her with a string. The second caller, Mr. Hopkins’s adult son, reported that Mr. Hopkins was outside the home with a gun; while talking to dispatchers, the son said he heard shots fired outside.

Once on scene, officers traveled down the home’s driveway and heard several gunshots fired from a wooded area alongside the driveway. Some of those shots struck an unoccupied police vehicle. Several minutes later, Mr. Hopkins emerged from the woods across the street from the driveway, armed with a long-barreled pistol. Officers gave commands to Mr. Hopkins to drop the gun, but he did not comply. Mr. Hopkins raised the gun in the direction of officers, and several officers fired at him, but he did not drop the gun or go to the ground. Mr. Hopkins again aimed his gun towards the officers, and officers again fired at him. Mr. Hopkins fell to the ground, and officers and paramedics provided medical aid. Mr. Hopkins was pronounced dead on scene. No officers were injured during the incident. The woman involved in the domestic violence incident was taken to the hospital and later released. In total, five officers, Corporals Zachary Devers, Brian Dehn, Kalin Slayton, Jonathan Metcalf, and Private First Class Marina Hanlon, fired their service weapons.

The Attorney General had previously released the Body-Worn Camera footage of the incident.

The IID concluded its investigation on April 10, 2023, and forwarded its report to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office on April 11, 2023. An amended report was provided to the State’s Attorney on August 2, 2023. The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office notified the IID on August 17, 2023, of its decision not to prosecute the case.

The IID’s report contains detailed investigative findings and an analysis of relevant legal issues. Because the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office—not the IID—retains prosecution authority in this case, the report does not make any recommendations as to whether any individual should or should not be charged. A copy of the investigative report can be found here.

