St. Anne’s School of Annapolis Names New Head of School

On Friday, August 25, 2023 the St. Anne’s School of Annapolis board of trustees announced Connie Coker as the next permanent Head of School. Coker, who has served as the Interim Head of School over the past six months, and who previously held the Associate Head of School position will officially take the helm just as the 2023-24 school year. Coker is the fourth Head of School following Fran Lukens (1987-2012), Lisa Nagel (2012- 2020), and Andrea Weiss (2020 to 2023).

Since beginning at Saint Anne’s School in 2018, Coker has demonstrated a child-centered approach to education, and a strong understanding of best practices in teaching and learning. Throughout her various roles, she has showed extraordinary leadership and professionalism,

Coker is a graduate of the University of Tennessee (BA), Wake Forest University (M.Ed.), , and most recently attended the Teachers College, Columbia University as a Klingenstein Fellow at the Summer Institute for Independent School Leadership. Coker began her educational career as an English and Technology teacher before moving into lead administrative roles at Charlotte Latin School and St. Mary’s School in Annapolis.

Of the appointment, Coker shared, “I very intentionally chose Saint Anne’s for my own children eight years ago because of the warm community, research-informed, and evidence-based educational practices, family partnership, and commitment to diversity and intentional inclusivity. I have grown personally and professionally as a leader at this very special school, and I am committed to the core tenants of the institution while I am also invigorated by future progress. I am inspired daily by the students and the extraordinary team of educators with whom I am honored to work. It is a great responsibility and a true honor to support and lead Saint Anne’s School community for years to come with joy, passion, empathy, and strength.”

The school and Board feel fortunate to have a Head of School who cherishes Saint Anne’s school mission, who continuously devoted herself to the school. Head of School Search Committee Chair and Board of Trustees member, Tamika Cummings noted,” As we looked at the future of our school, it was clear to us that Coker’s, exceptional and steadfast leadership, along with her commitment to our schools, mission and values made her the right leader at this point in Saint Anne’s School’s history.

