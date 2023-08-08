Speed Cameras Installed on Rt 100

In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration deployed the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system on Monday, August 7, along MD 100 (Paul T. Pitcher Memorial Highway) from the Howard County line to MD 170 (Aviation Boulevard) in Anne Arundel County.

After a 21-day warning period, Maryland State Police will authorize citations beginning Monday, August 28. At that time, if the equipment detects a vehicle speed that exceeds the system’s authorizing law, a citation with a $40 civil penalty may be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle. Motorists are reminded that the speed limit through this work zone will remain at 55 mph.

Maryland SafeZones supports the State Highway Administration, Maryland State Police, and Maryland Transportation Authority Police in the statewide effort to improve work zone safety. Maryland SafeZones’ goal is to encourage a change in driver behavior and to increase driver awareness of the impacts of speed-related crashes in work zones. For more details, visit https://safezones.maryland.gov.

The Maryland SafeZones deployment supports the 4.4-mile project to resurface MD 100 travel lanes and interchange ramps at Coca-Cola Drive, MD 295 (Baltimore Washington Parkway), MD 713 (Arundel Mills Boulevard) and MD 170. Additional work includes installing guardrails and signs, updating pavement markings and raised pavement markers and repairing drainage. Crews will remove the existing asphalt pavement along westbound MD 100 near the Howard County line first. The $9.4 million project is scheduled for completion in summer of next year.

Contractor Allan Myers MD Inc. of Fallston is performing the work. Nighttime single and/or double lane closures are permitted 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Work along the interchange ramps will require overnight temporary detours when scheduled. Portable variable message signs, temporary traffic signs and barrels will guide motorists through the work zone.

These additional enforcement measures accompany the work of the Governor’s Work Zone Safety Work Group. Chaired by Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, the Work Zone Safety Work Group is currently assessing best practices for keeping roadway workers safe — including increasing driver awareness and strengthening enforcement. The work group will put forth comprehensive recommendations by the end of the year with the objective of improving safety in work zones.

The State Highway Administration understands temporary and ramp closures can be an inconvenience, but the work is necessary to maintain and improve the transportation system for all. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones. Customers may call the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

