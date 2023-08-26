Slow-Starting Offense Burns Bowie on Friday

For the second-consecutive night, the Bowie Baysox rallied late in hope of a road win against the Erie SeaWolves. For the second-consecutive night, Bowie was held just short, as they lost their second game to Erie on Friday night, 5-3. After being held scoreless over the first seven innings, Bowie worked into the game to put the tying run on base in the ninth but missed out on completing the comeback.

It was another quick opening for the Erie offense, as Chris Meyers smacked a two-run home run in the first inning. Fortunately, that was the only blemish on Peter Van Loon (L, 2-5), as he retired the next seven batters to finish a three-inning start.

Alex Pham worked in relief for the Baysox, and opened with three scoreless innings, but he was roughed up in the seventh. Jake Holton and Luis Santana clubbed back-to-back home runs off of Pham, and Mario Feliciano added an RBI double to the frame, increasing Erie’s lead to five runs.

Bowie was held scoreless over the first five innings of the game by Brant Hurter (W, 6-7), as the left-hander struck out six batters, and allowed just three hits. Tim Naughton carried the shutout for two more innings. Bowie finally struck in the eighth inning against RJ Petit when John Rhodes drove in a run with a single. Donta’ Williams kicked off the ninth inning with a solo home run, his eighth of the season, and Max Wagner drove in another run with a groundout. Andrew Magno was able to navigate through the choppy waters, however, and struck out Jackson Holliday to end the game.

The Baysox fall to 58-60 with the loss, and they will need to win their next two games to win the six-game series. Bowie looks ahead to the fifth game of the series on Saturday, with the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.

