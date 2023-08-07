August 7, 2023
Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is August 13th through 19th

Comptroller Brooke Lierman has announced that Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week will return Sunday, August 13, to Saturday, August 19, with significant savings for consumers, especially parents doing back-to-school shopping, and a much-needed sales boost for retailers.

“Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is an important opportunity for Marylanders, particularly families, to save some money while doing their back-to-school shopping,” Comptroller Lierman said. “The cost of new clothes and backpacks for families of any size can add up quickly.”

She added that “In addition to saving money by shopping from August 13 to 19, Marylanders can also support our local economy by shopping at a local store. We’re excited to partner with the Maryland Retailers Association and its membership to spread the word about the benefits of shopping at local retailers and receiving those sales tax savings.”

During the week, any single qualifying article of clothing or footwear priced $100 or less – regardless of how many items are purchased in the same transaction – will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax. The first $40 of any backpack purchase is also tax free. Although commonly associated with back-to-school shopping, Comptroller Lierman reminds Marylanders that the tax-free savings apply to shoppers of all ages.

Throughout the week, the Maryland Retailers Association (MRA) will help the Comptroller in promoting the annual week of tax-free shopping on qualifying items.

“Small businesses make up the backbone of our communities, providing neighborhood stabilization, tax revenue for the things we care about, and philanthropy for local organizations,” said Cailey Locklair, President of the Maryland Retailers Association. “Marylanders can save money and support their community during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week by checking out their nearest retailers and shopping locally.”

For more information about Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, visit the Comptroller’s website at www.marylandtaxes.gov for a list of tax-exempt items, frequently asked questions, and valuable facts for shoppers and merchants.

The Comptroller’s social media pages will promote the special savings week, showcasing local retailers and encouraging shoppers to take advantage of the promotion. Retailers can visit our Shop Tax Free Maryland website to download and share our social media toolkit.

Previous Article

Blondie, Leann Rimes, Patty Griffin, Marty Stuart to Headline 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival

 Next Article

WEATHER ALERT: August 7, 2023 | (2:16)

