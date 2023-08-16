School Bus Schedules Are Out for 23-24 School Year

In the latest signal that the new school year is almost here, details on more than 1,500 bus routes across the county are now available to families on the school system’s website.

The routes, available at www.aacps.org/buses, reflect the immense amount of work done over the last year by the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Transportation Department to ensure all bus routes are staffed for students. At this time, all bus routes are staffed! Families are urged to locate their student’s stops and to practice walking routes to and from that stop before the start of school.

While all positions for routes are filled, there is still a shortage of substitute drivers to account for illness and time off. Daily postings of buses that will not be running, which will be delayed, or will have a substitute bus will continue to be posted at www.aacps.org/buses.

A full listing of 2023-2024 hours for all schools can be found here.

To help families determine the schools of attendance for their students and whether those students are eligible for bus transportation, please visit www.aacps.org/locateyourschool.

