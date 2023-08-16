August 16, 2023
Annapolis, US 80 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Entries Open for 2024 Mustang Survival Annapolis Bermuda Ocean Race Evolution and History of the Slot Machine – Who Invented Slot Machines Online Learning Trends To Stay Ahead of the Curve School Bus Schedules Are Out for 23-24 School Year Tickets are On Sale Now for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash
Events

School Bus Schedules Are Out for 23-24 School Year

In the latest signal that the new school year is almost here, details on more than 1,500 bus routes across the county are now available to families on the school system’s website.

The routes, available at www.aacps.org/buses, reflect the immense amount of work done over the last year by the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Transportation Department to ensure all bus routes are staffed for students.  At this time, all bus routes are staffed! Families are urged to locate their student’s stops and to practice walking routes to and from that stop before the start of school.

While all positions for routes are filled, there is still a shortage of substitute drivers to account for illness and time off. Daily postings of buses that will not be running, which will be delayed, or will have a substitute bus will continue to be posted at www.aacps.org/buses

A full listing of 2023-2024 hours for all schools can be found here.

To help families determine the schools of attendance for their students and whether those students are eligible for bus transportation, please visit www.aacps.org/locateyourschool.

Source :
Previous Article

Tickets are On Sale Now for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash

 Next Article

Online Learning Trends To Stay Ahead of the Curve

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu