Record Attendance For 17th Annual CRAB Cup

Over 650 sailors and supporters of Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB)celebrated a successful pursuit race with 88 sailboats registered and seven powerboats in the poker pursuit on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Guests arriving at the Eastport Yacht Club were welcomed CAISO Steel Drum Band and then danced into the night to the music of the “best cover band” in Maryland, Misspent Youth.

CRAB Chair Jim Nolan presented the Honorary Guest Vice Admiral Sean Buck with an engraved brass bell plaque in recognition of his leadership at the USNA from 2019-2023 and his enduring support for CRAB and the Recovering Warrior Sailing Regatta. The regatta will be renewed with the USNA Sailing Team after a 3-year hiatus following COVID. Eastport Yacht Club Commodore Mark Jones presented CRAB with a Sailors for the Sea Platinum award, their highest award for a clean regatta.

The CRAB Cup premier sponsor was Engel & Volkers for the fourth year in a row. Koons Ford Mobility and Braun Ability sponsored the first-ever spectator cruise for CRAB Guests and families to see the action from CRAB’s adaptive power catamaran, Dream CATcher. Volvo Cars Annapolis was well represented at the party. Many thanks to long-time sponsors Mount Gay for the world-famous hats that are celebrating 40 years of supporting sailboat racing.

The EYC Race Committee did a remarkable job orchestrating the start of the pursuit race. More than 80 boats were on the starting line at various times. Congratulations to all of the class winners and to Deep State skipper Walt Pletcher, who finished first in the overall pursuit race by 20 seconds. He was closely followed by John Dodge on Kobayashi Maura and, in third place, Jamie Wright on Katsu. On-the-water photography was provided by well-known and recognized racing photographer Will Keyworth.

This year’s Poker Pursuit for power boats, which involves traveling to landmarks on the Bay and submitting a photograph in return for a playing card enjoyed its usual dedicated following. Congratulations to Champion and CRAB guest Lydia Deckman for her win in the Poker Pursuit. Honorable mention goes to “Worst Hand” Jim Whitcomb and “The Colonel’s Hand.”

The Skippers Challenge continues a record of success with over $77,891 raised and still more coming in. Kudos and warmest appreciation to the 36 teams raising funds this year. The live auction, raffle, and CRAB swag store raised over $10,000 at the party. CRAB wishes to thank everyone for their generous support and safe participation in The CRAB Cup and looks forward to seeing everyone again in 2024 on the water and at the best party in town!

