Nominate Your Favorite Teacher for Teacher of the Year!

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Teacher of the Year for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the county’s Independent Schools.

All nominees will be recognized at the 38th annual Excellence in Education awards, hosted by the Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, on Thursday, April 25, 2024, and the public school winner will represent AACPS in the state’s recognition and awards program. Last spring, Mary Kay Connerton, a Physical Education/Health Teacher at Annapolis High School, was named the 2023 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

Previous winners of the county public schools award have had great success at the state and regional levels. AACPS has had two Maryland State Teacher of the Year winners in the past six years – Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018) and Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary (2020). AACPS’ 2022 Teacher of the Year, Charles Whitaker, an HVAC Instructor at the Center of Applied Technology North, was named the 2023 Washington Post Teacher of the Year.

Do you know an #AACPSAwesome teacher who should be recognized? Colleagues, parents, or other community members who would like to nominate an educator from their school should speak with the school’s principal. Nomination forms are available at www.aacps.org/toy. Nominations are due by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

