Multi-Jurisdiction Search Underway for Escaped Prisoner

A prisoner named Randy Morris, 38, escaped from a transport van near the border of Anne Arundel and Howard Counties.

He is described as a bald man with a beard, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 130 to 140 pounds.

The authorities were alerted about the escape at 8:30 a.m. on August 16, 2023.

Around 8:30am police were notified that a Dept of Corrections inmate, incarcerated for burglary, escaped a transport van in the area of Dorsey Run Rd/32. Police are searching on foot and with drones, with the help of neighboring jurisdictions, including Anne @AACOPD & @MDSP. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cxCl3sIxU1 — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) August 16, 2023

Morris was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. He is no longer restrained with handcuffs or shackles.

Law enforcement agencies, including Howard and Anne Arundel County Police along with the Maryland State Police, are searching for Morris on foot and with drones.

If anyone spots Morris, they are advised to call 911.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

