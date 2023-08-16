August 16, 2023
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Multi-Jurisdiction Search Underway for Escaped Prisoner

A prisoner named Randy Morris, 38, escaped from a transport van near the border of Anne Arundel and Howard Counties.

He is described as a bald man with a beard, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 130 to 140 pounds.

The authorities were alerted about the escape at 8:30 a.m. on August 16, 2023.

Morris was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. He is no longer restrained with handcuffs or shackles.

Law enforcement agencies, including Howard and Anne Arundel County Police along with the Maryland State Police, are searching for Morris on foot and with drones.

If anyone spots Morris, they are advised to call 911.

WayForth Announces Reorganization: Closing Local Operations and Employee Layoffs

Liquified Creative Handles Re-Branding for Providence of Maryland

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

