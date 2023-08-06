MTA Increasing Awareness of New-ish 988 Suicide and Crisis Line

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Maryland Transit Administration is raising awareness of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline with new signs at transit facilities throughout the system. The national three-digit number – 988 – was launched in July of last year and is designed to offer support for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis or having thoughts of suicide. Individuals can call, text, or chat with trained counselors.

“The new 988 signage will improve access to lifesaving counseling,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “We want to let anyone struggling with an emotional crisis to know that help is available.”

Beginning this month, the agency will install 988 signage at Light Rail stops and Metro Subway stations, then expand to MARC stations. Signage also will be placed on local buses. The Maryland Transit Administration is undertaking this awareness campaign to help riders, non-riders, and bystanders know it is OK to reach out for help. When contacting 988, individuals will reach trained crisis counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls and texts are free and confidential. The 988 number does not replace calling 911 for immediate medical and emergencies.

To learn more, visit mta.maryland.gov, check them out on Facebook at facebook.com/mtamaryland or follow them on X at @mtamaryland.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

