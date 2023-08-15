Monarch Academy Expands Pre-K Opportunities

Monarch Academy Annapolis announces the expansion of its free, high-quality Prekindergarten program for children in Anne Arundel County. Funded through a grant for the third consecutive year from the Division of Early Childhood at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), the school offers six pre-kindergarten classrooms for three-and-four-year-olds for the 2023-24 school year. The program follows the MSDE admission guidelines.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have additional Prekindergarten openings and invite all parents who are looking for a safe, nurturing and quality program to submit an application or schedule a visit to tour our school,” said Shae Johnson, Principal of The Children’s Guild Monarch Academy Annapolis. “By adding two new PreK classes it also affords our 3rd, 4th and 5th graders the opportunity to be leaders.”

The PreK program is based on Maryland State Department of Education Pre-Kindergarten guidelines for admission. Families must meet the following qualifications to be considered for these openings.

The pre-kindergarten program is available only to Anne Arundel County residents.

to Anne Arundel County residents. Seats will be only filled with students from families who meet the AACPS income guidelines. Priority consideration will also be granted to applicants:

Who are experiencing homelessness.

Have an active IEP.

Or speak a language at home that is something other than English.

Monarch Academy Annapolis (MAA) is a free public contract school which runs from Prekindergarten through 5th grade and offers the prestigious International Baccalaureate® (IB) Primary Years Programme World School (PYP) authorization. The IB PYP offers an inquiry-based, transdisciplinary curriculum that builds conceptual understanding through a student-centered approach to education. MAA is currently the only IB PYP school in the county with open seats for ’23-24. The school also offer bus transportation to the entire country and teaches students both Spanish and English in a safe and fun environment.

For more information contact the admissions team for enrollment & eligibility questions https://childrensguild.org/admissions-interest/.

