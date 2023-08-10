August 10, 2023
Annapolis, US 79 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
THIS WEEKEND: “GROUNDED,” a One-Woman Play, at Maryland Hall ASO’s Pops in the Park at Quiet Waters and Downs Parks Millersville’s Hellas Restaurant & Lounge to Permanently Close Protecting User Data in the Open Financial System: Compound (COMP) and Privacy Daily News Brief | August 10, 2023
Local News

Millersville’s Hellas Restaurant & Lounge to Permanently Close

Hellas Restaurant & Lounge will be closing permanently on September 3, 2023.

The family announced the closure in a Facebook post.

The Stavlas family is sad to announce that after 25 years of serving the Central Anne Arundel County community, Hellas Restaurant and Lounge will be closing down. Our property has sold and we will be closing our doors for business on the end of the day Sunday September 3rd.

Facebook

Hellas has been a staple of the Millersville community for a quarter-century and was the go-to venue for countless political fundraisers, family gatherings, birthday parties, and a good time.

It is rumored that the restaurant will be replaced with a Royal Farms convenience store.

Previous Article

Protecting User Data in the Open Financial System: Compound (COMP) and Privacy

 Next Article

ASO’s Pops in the Park at Quiet Waters and Downs Parks

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu