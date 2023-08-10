Millersville’s Hellas Restaurant & Lounge to Permanently Close

Hellas Restaurant & Lounge will be closing permanently on September 3, 2023.

The family announced the closure in a Facebook post.

The Stavlas family is sad to announce that after 25 years of serving the Central Anne Arundel County community, Hellas Restaurant and Lounge will be closing down. Our property has sold and we will be closing our doors for business on the end of the day Sunday September 3rd. Facebook

Hellas has been a staple of the Millersville community for a quarter-century and was the go-to venue for countless political fundraisers, family gatherings, birthday parties, and a good time.

It is rumored that the restaurant will be replaced with a Royal Farms convenience store.

