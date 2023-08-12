August 12, 2023
Annapolis, US 88 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
A New Way To Protect Your Home From Pest Animals Local Business Spotlight: Whale Works Design & Illustration Ballet Theatre of Maryland Ready to Kick Off 45th Season With Ballet in the Garden and Anniversary Gala Quick Wins and Safe Plays: The Excitement of Black Lotus Casino Slots Holliday Matches History with Five-Hit Day in Bowie Win
Daily News Brief

Local Business Spotlight: Whale Works Design & Illustration

In simpler times, a logo and a letterhead were all that was needed to establish a brand. Today…not so much! Suzanne Marshall, of Whale Works Design & Illustration, is a trained artist, college professor, and owner of this very capable boutique agency that can take your brand far beyond a logo.

Her experience in the corporate, agency, and government fields, combined with her technical expertise makes Whale Works Design & Illustration a one-stop shop for anyone looking to build or expand a brand or identity. Whale Works Design & Illustration runs the gamut from designing a look, to building and hosting a website, to managing your SEO, and more! What shocked me was her data-driven focus and explanation of how data analytics from your website is intrinsically connected to your brand and the success of her work. Truly fascinating!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Previous Article

Ballet Theatre of Maryland Ready to Kick Off 45th Season With Ballet in the Garden and Anniversary Gala

 Next Article

A New Way To Protect Your Home From Pest Animals

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu