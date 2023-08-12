Local Business Spotlight: Whale Works Design & Illustration

In simpler times, a logo and a letterhead were all that was needed to establish a brand. Today…not so much! Suzanne Marshall, of Whale Works Design & Illustration, is a trained artist, college professor, and owner of this very capable boutique agency that can take your brand far beyond a logo.

Her experience in the corporate, agency, and government fields, combined with her technical expertise makes Whale Works Design & Illustration a one-stop shop for anyone looking to build or expand a brand or identity. Whale Works Design & Illustration runs the gamut from designing a look, to building and hosting a website, to managing your SEO, and more! What shocked me was her data-driven focus and explanation of how data analytics from your website is intrinsically connected to your brand and the success of her work. Truly fascinating!

