Local Business Spotlight: Anne Arundel Women Giving Together

It has been said to never underestimate the power of a woman. Here’s the new version–never underestimate the power of a group of women! And today we are talking about Anne Arundel Women Giving Together.

Since 2005, this group of friends and neighbors (originally numbering 15) have been helping out the community by doling out grants to organizations that support women and families in Anne Arundel County. Fast forward 18 years and today, the membership rolls are approaching 300 women and they are helping out 11 area non-profits to the tune of $160,000!

How do they do it? How can you become involved? Today, we speak with Susan Cook, the President!

