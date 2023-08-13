August 13, 2023
Library and Maryland Hall Partner for Library Cardholders

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) officials have announced a new partnership with Maryland Hall to provide access to arts experiences for library customers. The initiative will award 28 lucky library cardholders two tickets to one of the upcoming seven Maryland Hall Presents series performances. Four winners will be selected to receive two tickets before each of the season’s shows.  

“Public libraries are community connectors for not only books but for resources and experiences,” said AACPL CEO Skip Auld. “We help level the playing field so all people can  access opportunities to experience art, music, dance, and history in our branches and beyond.” 

Upcoming Maryland Hall Presents performances eligible as part of the program include the Landfill Harmonic Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, a jazz tribute to 100 years of Disney, urban circus 360 ALLSTARS, dancers and aerialists from No Gravity, The Magic Schoolbus, Bharatanatyam dance company Nava Dance Theatre and the Kulu Mele African Dance & Drum Ensemble. Complete details about all Maryland Hall Presents performances can be accessed on their website.  

Participants can fill out an online form, which will remain open through the performance season, to register for the raffle. While the form will be online, those without digital access can use library computers to enter. Drawings will be conducted three weeks before each performance. The winners, who must be an AACPL cardholder, will be notified by library staff. Each cardholder can only win once per Maryland Hall Presents season, and one entry per person, please. Additionally, Maryland Hall has provided a discount code (CheckOutMDH) for $5 off the ticket cost for library customers to purchase additional tickets.  

 “Maryland Hall is so happy to be partnering with the Anne Arundel County Public Library to provide tickets to each of our Maryland Hall Presents shows. For each show, eight lucky residents will enjoy free tickets! We believe this is yet another way we are making Maryland Hall accessible while providing Art for All,” said Executive Director Jackie Coleman.  

Close Menu