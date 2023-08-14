Leadership Anne Arundel Names New Board Members, Officers

Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the following new Board members beginning their terms on July 1, 2023:

Shawn Ames (LAA Flagship 2022 Class) – Shawn is the Deputy Director of Engineering at the Maryland Aviation Administration. His professional career has been devoted entirely to public service in airport administration, serving five airports in all. Shawn is also an adjunct professor at the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC). Since 2009, Shawn has instructed multiple aviation courses for CCBC’s Aviation Technology Department. Shawn is an LAA Flagship 2022 graduate and credits this experience with reinvigorating his passion for community service and giving back.

Elizabeth Gross (LAA Flagship 2019 Class) – Elizabeth is the vice president of the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) Foundation. In this role, Gross oversees the day-to-day operations and strategic and programming goals of the LHAAMC Foundation, which raises important funds to support LHAAMC, Pathways, and the J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center. Gross has been with the LHAAMC Foundation since 2014 and became Vice President in March 2023. Previously, she was the Foundation's director of advancement services and major giving officer. As a 2019 LAA graduate, she also serves on the LAA Health and Human Services Day Committee.

Richard Pete Hill (LAA Flagship 2023 Class) – Pete Hill has a distinguished background as a former member of the United States Army. He dedicated 22 years to serving his country and retired as Master Sergeant in 2006. Pete worked for the Department of Homeland Security as an Equal Employment Opportunity specialist after his military service. His last federal assignment was at the National Weather Service, where he was Director of Equal Opportunity and Diversity Management. Pete was selected as the first Director of Anne Arundel County's newly established Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. After serving in this capacity from June 2021 to March 2023, he retired from government service to start a consulting firm.

Christine Wilson (LAA Flagship 2007 Class)– Christine is the Director of Advancement at Hospice of the Chesapeake. She is responsible for developing and implementing strategic plans to raise important funds which support the organization's mission of caring for life throughout the journey with illness and loss across the areas served of Anne Arundel, Charles, Prince George's, and Calvert Counties. Christine has been with the organization since 2008. She has served in multiple capacities for the organization, including most recently serving as Director of Volunteer Services in addition to her current role. Christine is a Certified Fundraising Executive, a 2006 TWIN Honoree, a 2007 LAA graduate, and graduate of Cornell University's Executive Leadership Program.

The following LAA Board Members have been confirmed as officers for this year:

Derek Matthews, Chair (LAA Flagship 2019 Class) – Principal at Legacy Management & Consulting LLC

– Principal at Legacy Management & Consulting LLC Monica Rausa, Vice Chair and Program Committee Chair (LAA Flagship 2020 Class) – Special Assistant to the President at Anne Arundel Community College

– Special Assistant to the President at Anne Arundel Community College Jake Womble, Treasurer (LAA Flagship 2018 Class) – Senior Vice President at WesBanco Bank

– Senior Vice President at WesBanco Bank Christine Wilson, Secretary (LAA Flagship 2007 Class)– Director of Advancement & Volunteer Services at Hospice of the Chesapeake

LAA President & CEO Kris Valerio Shock said, “We are very proud of our esteemed Board of Directors for 2023-2024. They are passionate, demonstrate people-building skills, and work to help others see possibilities that benefit their organizations, communities, and the region. All of them are LAA graduates, which will only help our goal to sustain and further develop a thriving economy and enhance our community’s quality of life.”

