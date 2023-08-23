KOHO Korean BBQ House is Now Open at Live! Casino & Hotel

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland today announced the grand opening of KOHO Korean BBQ House, the property’s newest dining venue. The premier restaurant is located off the casino floor adjacent to The Cheesecake Factory and features the highest quality Korean BBQ meats and traditional Korean entrees.

“As the home to the first Korean BBQ restaurant in Anne Arundel County, Live! brings a new experience to its guests that they can’t find elsewhere in the area,” said Ryan Eller, Executive Vice President & General Manager at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. “We are especially proud to partner with local restauranteurs Nick Son and Steven Wang, whose restaurants are wildly popular around the region. Their concept for a unique and authentic Korean dining experience pairs perfectly with the energy and excitement of our property.”

KOHO Korean BBQ House offers an elevated Korean dining experience that is both delicious and interactive, allowing guests to cook their own food right at the table. Whether diners are meat lovers or vegetarians, the extensive menu has something for everyone. KOHO features an inclusive selection of traditional Korean dishes, the highest quality meats, desserts, soju (rice-based alcohol) and drinks. The new dining venue is complete with a full bar, outdoor patio and a private dining and event area.

“This restaurant has been a long-time dream of ours and we are delighted to see our partnership with Live! come to life as we declare the restaurant open for business,” said KOHO co-owner Nick Son. “We strive to bring local residents and tourists alike the culinary adventure of Korean BBQ and to bring that to a market that has never had this cuisine adds to the thrill.”

KOHO is open seven days a week: Sunday-Thursday from 11:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 a.m. Guests can make a reservation by visiting https://kohobbq.com/contact/, or walk in from the casino floor or the mall. Dine in for an exciting culinary experience or order a meal to-go from the expansive takeout menu.

For more information on KOHO Korean BBQ House, visit https://maryland.livecasinohotel.com/dine-and-drink/korea-house.



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

