August 9, 2023
Hospice of the Chesapeake Teeing Up for 20th Annual Golf Tournament Free & Low-Cost Financial Workshops to be Presented by CovingtonAlsina Here's Why You Need to Hire a DUI Attorney Daily News Brief | August 9, 2023 Baysox Fall in Series Opener at Richmond
Life In The Area

Hospice of the Chesapeake Teeing Up for 20th Annual Golf Tournament

Hospice of the Chesapeake invites all area golfers to reserve their foursome now for the nonprofit’s 20th annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course in Queenstown, Maryland. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The day includes a full breakfast by Main & Market; lunch at the turn by Buddy’s Grill with RaR craft beer, Pusser’s Painkillers, a Bourbon Bar, and hand-rolled Cigars from The Cigar Box; an awards banquet by Two Rivers Steak & Fish House; beverages on the course; range time; greens fees; golf cart; and goodie bag.

Last year’s event raised nearly $240,000 for the programs and services offered by the nonprofit serving Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties. This year’s event is already off to an amazing start thanks to its many sponsors, including master’s level sponsor Michael Stanley Foundation; U. S. Open sponsors All Green Management and First National Bank; Heritage Level sponsors Carpet and Wood Floor Liquidators, Crescent Cities Charities, Inc., Tom Howell, and The Wilburn Company; and Pebble Beach sponsors DataLink Interactive, Inc., First Citizens Bank, GreenPoint Wellness, Shore United Bank and Sturbridge Development Company.

To reserve your foursome or to become a sponsor or underwriter, visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/golf. For details, contact Lauren Thurston at 443-837-1531 or [email protected].

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

