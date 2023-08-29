Hospice of the Chesapeake Names Rachel Sherman Director of Nursing and Clinical Advocacy

Hospice of the Chesapeake recently announced that Rachel Sherman, DNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, ACHPN, has been appointed to the Director of Nursing and Clinical Advocacy, a newly created role.

Sherman previously served as the Director of Medical Services at Hospice of the Chesapeake as well as a supportive care nurse practitioner. Prior to joining Hospice of the Chesapeake, Sherman launched her own primary care practice, Maryland Concierge Primary Care, as well as supported Palliative Medicine of Southern Maryland, Optum-United Healthcare, GWU Medical Faculty Associates, Sibley Memorial Hospital, Hospice of Charles County, and George Washington University Hospital in a variety of patient care roles over the last 10 years.

As Director of Nursing and Clinical Advocacy, Sherman will provide nursing discipline guidance to Hospice of the Chesapeake’s 200+ team members under the nursing umbrella including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants while simultaneously advocating externally for the evolution of advance illness care in the community. Sherman will look to create new partnerships with community healthcare organizations and education institutions to further strengthen the organization’s support for those who need supportive and hospice care. Appreciating that the landscape of nursing and hospice and palliative care are ever-changing, Sherman will make nursing education and innovation a priority in her new role.

In addition to her clinical focus, Sherman is well known to the community as a strong advocate for the underserved communities in Maryland as well as the co-founder of We the People of PG County, a grassroots organization with a mission to address discriminatory and substandard business practices in Prince George’s County.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marny Fetzer said Sherman’s hands-on experience in providing continuum of care options and her history as a community activist made her a perfect choice for this newly created role. “We are honored that Dr. Sherman has accepted this new role and we greatly value her focus on innovation as well as her tremendous experience in the nursing discipline and look forward to her strong advocacy for the community,” Fetzer said.

Sherman earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Trinity Washington University, a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing, and her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Frontier Nursing University. “I am excited to join Dr. Fetzer and the Hospice of the Chesapeake leadership team in focusing on how we can continue to support those in our community living with advanced illness,” Sherman said.

Hospice of the Chesapeake is Maryland’s largest independent, not-for-profit hospice caring for patients and families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

