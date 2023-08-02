August 2, 2023
Local News

Hospice of the Chesapeake Announces New Board Members

Several community members recently were appointed to the boards of directors of Hospice of the Chesapeake and its foundation. Terri Hussman and Albert Zanger were elected to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Inc., Board. 

Hussman, who recently finished serving her full term on Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Foundation Board, serves as program coordinator for the Hussman Foundation and co-director of the Hussman Institute for Autism. Zanger is vice president and chief financial officer for University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

Betty Buck, Marian Kaufman, and Jerray Slocum were elected to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation Board. Buck is the chair and founder of HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation and former president and CEO of Buck Distributing Company, Inc. Kaufman, returning to the board after serving two terms prior to 2021, is a psychotherapist and has taught in the Master of Social Work programs at Smith College and Catholic University. Slocum is a business development manager and Community Reinvestment Act officer at Shore United Bank.

Members who were elected as officers of the Inc., Board include Nancy Smit, Chair; Sue Huff, Vice-Chair; Tricia Lehmann, Secretary; Mike DeStefano, Treasurer; and David Weng, Member-at-Large. Members elected as officers of the Foundation Board include Jason Cherry, Chair; Mary Frances Isakov, Vice Chair; Liz Freedlander, Secretary; and Amy Castleberry, Treasurer.

Hospice of the Chesapeake is honored to welcome these new board members and new officers in support of its mission. Headquartered in Pasadena, Maryland, with local offices in each county it serves, the organization is the largest independent nonprofit in the state of Maryland. It provides hospice, supportive and grief care services to residents of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties. 

