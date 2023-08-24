August 24, 2023
Local News

Home Improvement: 5 Ways to Add Value to Your Property

Are you searching for ways to add value to your current home? Perhaps your property is a little worse for wear and requires a revamp? If ‘Yes’ was the answer to both of those questions, the good news is they can be combined for success. To show you this is the case, here are five ways to add value to your property via home improvement. 

1. Replace your current roof 

When your roof is not in the best condition, it’s always wise to go with a replacement before any serious damage is caused. The last thing you want is for the structure of your home to be compromised due to holes and leaks. A new roof also helps with enhancing the value of your property. 

When a professional company completes this roofing work, you can be safe in the knowledge the work is done to a high standard with quality materials. This is also reassuring to prospective buyers. When they know a house has a recently replaced roof, they don’t have to budget for their replacement or repairs soon. 

2. Fit a new kitchen 

A new kitchen can go a long way to enhancing the feel of your home while boosting its overall value. Ultimately, the kitchen is often seen as the main focal point of a house. This means if you have a fresh, modern kitchen with an attractive design, this will instantly grab the attention of buyers. 

Admittedly, you don’t have to go with a full kitchen refit. This is particularly the case if the room is still in decent shape. Yet a few touches, such as new accents, wall designs, and lighting, can assist with elevating the standard of your kitchen. 

3. Go energy efficient 

You know the growing need for the world to become more sustainable and energy efficient. With this in mind, you shouldn’t ignore incorporating this into your current home. A more energy-efficient approach makes your property more attractive when it’s on the market and helps save money on your bills. From solar panels to adding insulation to the walls, there are various ways to be more energy efficient. 

4. Think open plan 

An open-plan home design continues to grow in popularity – and it’s easy to see why. An open-plan property can often make a house appear much more spacious and lighter. In most cases, it’s also not difficult to incorporate. It can be as simple as having a professional knock down a wall to turn multiple rooms into one large space. 

5. Improve the garden 

Never underestimate the power of a great-looking garden. If your garden is a little bare or hasn’t received the care and attention it deserves, now is the time to purchase a few plants, get out your garden equipment, and bring it up to standard. This will instantly improve the exterior aesthetics of your home, making it a more welcoming – and attractive – property to prospective buyers.

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

