August 2, 2023
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Harbormaster Receives $225K in Grants to Make Water Access Improvements

The City of Annapolis Harbormaster’s Office received three $75,000 Waterway Improvement Fund (WIP) grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make water access improvements at three locations in the City. The grants will pay for engineering, design and dredging that benefits the general boating public.

The locations are: 

  • Fourth Street – The project aims to improve a failing fixed, wooden pier.  City engineers will evaluate it for repair and improvement or replacement. The grant funds are for engineering and design.  The City will apply for construction funding in the future. 
  • Shipwright Street – This project aims to replace a failing bulkhead and replace the floating dock accessible via a gangway.  The grant funds are for engineering and design.  The City will apply for construction funding in the future. 
  • Hawkins Cove – The purpose is to dredge a channel to provide access to the pier (to be reconstructed) at Hawkins Cove as part of the improvements in design. 

The Annapolis Harbormaster’s Office, with assistance from City engineers, submitted the three successful proposals to DNR. The Harbormaster applies for grants each year and has a strong track record of success. Of the $11 million available annually, Annapolis receives up to $1 million each year. 

Other DNR grants for Harbormaster work include a grant to remove derelict vessels and debris from City waters. Both grants cover fuel, supplies, and hourly salaries for seasonal workers.  

According to Maryland DNR, the Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund, established in 1966, funds projects that improve and promote the recreational and commercial capabilities, conditions, and safety of Maryland’s waterways to benefit the general boating public. Revenues for this fund are primarily obtained from the one-time 5 percent excise tax paid from purchasing and titling boats in the state. Since its inception, the Waterway Improvement Fund has provided over $330 million for over 4,600 projects at more than 300 public boating access sites. If you use a publicly owned boat ramp or marina in Maryland, chances are it was funded and is maintained, at least in part, by state Waterway Improvement Fund funds.

HVAC Hacks and the Secrets to Enhancing Performance and Reducing Utility Costs

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

