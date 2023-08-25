August 25, 2023
Annapolis, US 80 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
St. Anne’s School of Annapolis Names New Head of School Family Law in Today’s World: A Deep Dive Suspect Arrested in String of Juvenile Rapes in Annapolis Free September Sunset Concert Series at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Review of The Best WordPress Hosting Providers of 2023
Life In The Area

Free September Sunset Concert Series at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

The fun of Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s summer concert series continues this fall at their second campus, located at the Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park  on Edgewood Road, on the other side of Back Creek. Enjoy local bands in the brand new Merrill Family Pavilion against the scenic backdrop of Back Creek each Thursday night in September. 

2023 Line-up:

  • September 7 – Rickshaw Lizard The Grilled Lincolns / Hip-hop, Funk, & Rock
  • September 14 – Eastport Oyster Boys
  • September 21 – Honest Lee Soul
  • September 28 – John Frase Project

All concerts begin at 6:00 pm

Concerts are free, donations are appreciated. Food trucks, along with beer and wine will be available for purchase. Beverage sales support the museum’s education programs.

Previous Article

Review of The Best WordPress Hosting Providers of 2023

 Next Article

Suspect Arrested in String of Juvenile Rapes in Annapolis

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu