Free & Low-Cost Financial Workshops to be Presented by CovingtonAlsina

Annapolis-based financial planning firm CovingtonAlsina has a series of free and low-cost workshops in August. All are open to the public and cover a variety of topics. Convenient online registration is available at covingtonalsina.com/events

Healthcare in Retirement Workshop- Virtual event

Monday, August 28, 6-7 pm

The confidence of knowing your health care is covered is one of the most valuable things you can take into retirement. Our Healthcare in Retirement workshop will help you gain insights into the overall costs of healthcare, learn about Medicare’s costs and coverage, and start the process of creating a healthcare plan that’s right for you. Online event.

