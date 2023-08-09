Free & Low-Cost Financial Workshops to be Presented by CovingtonAlsina

Annapolis-based financial planning firm CovingtonAlsina has a series of free and low-cost workshops in August. All are open to the public and cover a variety of topics. Convenient online registration is available at covingtonalsina.com/events

Second Saturday Divorce Workshop

Saturday, August 12, 9 am-12 pm – Virtual event

If you are a woman considering divorce, or in the early stages of divorce, this empowering workshop is designed to help you take the next step, no matter where you are in the process. Second Saturday deals with the legal, financial, family, and personal issues of divorce in a logical yet compassionate way. With the guidance of trained professionals, you will gain a greater understanding of the confusing divorce process. Hosted by Ann Alsina of CovingtonAlsina with a family law attorney and a family therapist. Online event.

Women, Wine & Wisdom

Tuesday, August 15, 7-9 pm – In-person event

Are you covered? Are you sure? We’re talking about home and auto insurance at this month’s Women, Wine & Wisdom, an open, round-table discussion of a variety of topics. Host Ann C. Alsina welcomes Dean D’Camera of the D’Camera group to answer all your questions. Wine and appetizers will be served. Women, Wine & Wisdom meets upstairs at Federal House Bar & Grill (24 Market Space, Annapolis, MD).

Healthcare in Retirement Workshop- Virtual event

Monday, August 28, 6-7 pm

The confidence of knowing your health care is covered is one of the most valuable things you can take into retirement. Our Healthcare in Retirement workshop will help you gain insights into the overall costs of healthcare, learn about Medicare’s costs and coverage, and start the process of creating a healthcare plan that’s right for you. Online event.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

