EVENT ALERT: Annapolis Chamber Music Festival Returns August 19-26

The Annapolis Chamber Music Festival, now in its eighth year of presenting world-class chamber music performances to the greater Annapolis community, has announced a new slate of exciting programs for its upcoming summer season. Spread across five nights during the week of August 19-26, the festival continues its focus on thematic programming that looks across centuries of music to present relevant, thought provoking experiences.

The eighth season features familiar favorites like the Fine Wine and Finer Music program. For this year’s iteration, the concert pairs eclectic works by composers from the Americas with wines selected by the experts at Annapolis’ own Bin 201. Programs also feature contemporary works by composers such as Eleanor Alberga and Judd Greenstein, hidden gems by lesser known 20th century composers like Madeleine Dring and Karl Pilss, and celebrated masterworks, including Beethoven’s Archduke Trio and Schubert’s Octet.

Tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now.

The festival will take place from August 19-26 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis and St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Tickets: chambermusicannapolis.org/tickets | Price: $30-60



Saturday, August 19th – 7:30pm – Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis – $60

Fine Wine and Finer Music: The New World

Our annual music and wine pairing concert kicks off the 2023 season with music from the western

hemisphere. Influences from jazz, rock, calypso and more imbue this program with musical flavors that go

perfectly with the expertly chosen wines from Bin 201.

Sunday, August 20th – 3pm – St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church – $30

Serenade at Sea

Celebrating Annapolis’ connection to the sea, this program features works by Robert Planel, Kevin Puts,

and Teresa Carreño that each evoke the colors, textures, and emotions of the ocean in the different ways.

Tuesday, August 22nd – 7:30pm – St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church – $30

The Rite Stuff

Acclaimed soprano Melissa Wimbish returns to ACMF alongside the Xuberg Piano Duo of Alice

Chenyang Xu and Miles Fellenberg. Join us for an evening of works that examine ritual acts and pagan

myth, including Felix Mendelssohn’s Overture to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Benjamin Britten’s

“Les Illuminations,” and a piano duet version of Igor Stravinsky’s seminal “Le Sacre du Printemps.”

Friday, August 25th – 7:30pm – St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church – $30

Beethoven’s Archduke: Romanticism in Vienna and Prague

Three romantic gems highlight the varied means of expression in Austria and the Czech Republic during

one of the richest periods in western music. Works by Dvorak, Pilss, and Beethoven showcase the

virtuosity of our performers.

Saturday, August 26 – 7:30pm – St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church – $30

ACMF Finale: Schubert’s Octet

After eight seasons of joyous music making, what better way to celebrate than with perhaps the most

lauded work for eight musicians ever written? Schubert’s Octet in F major is symphonic in scale yet

contains some of the most intimate moments in the medium of chamber music. Opening the program is

Madeline Dring’s Trio for Flute, Oboe, and Piano, a fun, virtuosic work drawing on French wind

traditions with a modern twist.

