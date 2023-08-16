Different iOS Apps to Avoid Getting Spam Calls on Your Number 

People get annoying spam calls almost every day and this can be very irritating if you are already busy with something else. If you are an iPhone user, you might find its different features that can help you get rid of unwanted calls and have a pleasant and stress-free experience. Many apps have been specifically designed to block spam calls and put an end to phone spam and other activities.

One of the reasons for using spam call blocking apps and other related apps is to secure yourself as sometimes these might become a glitch in your security and might be dangerous for a friend or your property. You can download the following apps and get the peace of mind that you want using Xfinity internet. So let’s get to know some of the spam-blocking apps and help create a more secure, peaceful environment for yourself and your family:

YouMail Voicemail & Spam Block

The app is one of the top call blockers and visual voicemail applications that also works as a robocall blocker. It is capable of handling your calls better and protects you against all sorts of spam and robocalls. Some of the free basic services include a robocall blocker that will block any new robocall number at the very moment when it will appear on your screen.

You can also use a clean voicemail inbox, and block the spam call or robocalls, or suspects that stay in your spam folder. Apart from that, callers can enjoy special personalized voicemail greetings that only they can hear. You can even save calls and voicemails forever.

App Store Rating: 4.7

T-Mobile Scam Shield

The app is very useful if you are looking to get control over T-Mobile’s anti-scam protections that include services like Caller ID, Scam ID, and Scam Block to all their customers. The Scam Shield used by the app gets you up and close to the advanced network technology, built-in protection, the ability to know who is calling you, and some additional features.

You can use the app’s network to automatically block calls from different scammers when you turn it on. This will keep them away from contacting you entirely. The app can also help you identify different suspicious callers and fraudsters and prevent such calls from getting received by you. It provides so many other unique features that you can experience when you download the app.

App Store Rating: 4.7

Mr. Number Lookup and Call Block

The app provides users with a fast way to look up phone numbers and includes a wide range of features including managing calls and contacts to protect themselves from scams and spoofed phone numbers. To get this done, the app uses an industry-leading spam detection tech that is always available in the background and get you a robocall-free experience.

While using the app, you can also create a personal blocklist and even configure it to block calls automatically.

App Store Rating: 4.6

Hiya

This is one of the best tools that get you free spam alerts and block away fraudulent phone calls. You can see the true caller ID so that you can always be aware of who is there on the other end of the line. The app is reliable and uses the phone spam protection engine that automatically identifies spam calls and blocks them.

Also, the app helps you get automatic alerts and gives you access to the Hiya community, where you can report spammers.

App Store Rating: 4.5

Robo Shield

The app is very useful if you want to stop annoying spam calls. It uses a smart call blocking system by Pango which is trusted by more than 650 million users throughout the world. You can use some exceptional features like Custom Call Blocking, which helps you create a customized blocklist and is also equipped with scam protection.

The app also offers an exclusive identification system that allows you to access a database of suspicious numbers and blocks unwanted calls. One of the unique things about the app is that its database gets updated around the clock so that users can have the most accurate information and the best call protection system on their phones.

App Store Rating: 4.5

RoboKiller: Spam Call Blocker

The app can help you eliminate around 99 percent of spam calls and comprises some cool features as well. The app uses a database of around 1.4 billion analyzed calls and gets instant protection from known phone scams. The app’s patented audio fingerprinting technology uses machine learning to stop your phone from ringing because of annoying unwanted calls.

One of the unique features of the app is that it not only blocks spammers and robocallers but also annoys them a lot. The incoming spam calls are sent to some clever pre-recorded messages called Answer Bots. This gets them the taste of their own medicine. Other app features include Predictive Call-Blocking Power, 24/7 Up-to-date Protection, spam text blocking, and more.

App Store Rating: 4.5

Nomorobo Robocall Blocking

The app is one of the best tools that can block robocalls, spam texts, phone scammers, and other calls that might disturb you when you are in the middle of something important. The app has a 14-day trial, and you can pay a certain amount afterward to use the app.

The app has some useful features, including real-time protection from more than 2,500,000 robocallers, and can identify more than 1500 new robocallers daily. It is one of the widely used apps which get you tons of exclusive features and privacy options being an iPhone user.

App Store Rating: 4.5

Conclusion

In the end, one can say that you can use many of these apps if you are someone who is fed up with spam calls from telemarketers and other businesses. These apps offer privacy and security against robocallers and other calls that might be dangerous to you and your loved ones.

Also, this can cause a threat to your property. Many of these apps offer limited features in the free version, but you can always pay a certain amount and get more security features that might be useful to you.

