Daily News Brief | August 9, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering!

Today…

Mid-day armed robbery at Bank of America ATM. Free steering wheel locks for your Kia or Hyundai courtesy of the Anne Arundel County Police. Speed cameras have been installed on Route 100 from Route 170 to the Howard County line-be careful. The Eastport library branch was flooded out and they will be closed through Friday to dry out and make repairs. The 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Fest is coming, and we have a discount code for you. And, of course, some podcast news as well!

DAILY NEWS RECAP LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Two quick housekeeping notes. If you are going to the John Eddie show at Rams Head tonight–now you are not. He has laryngitis and the show is postponed until September 20th. And Annapolis has still not clarified on the construction at Bay Ridge and Tyler, so after this, I am going to walk there and see for myself–and then I will probably twist my own arm and go to Bread and Butter Kitchen for a breakfast wrap!

Before we get into it, I’m still hawking our daily news email recap. Comes to your inbox every night at 7 pm with the top LOCAL news stories of the day and it is free! Sign up at the link!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

OK, now for the news, let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for two men, one armed, who robbed a man at the Bank of America ATM at the mall on Monday. It happened at about 3:30 pm. When confronted, the victim complied and gave them the cash and they fled in a dark-colored sedan. What confuses me is that branch was one of the first ones I noticed to have armed guards patrolling the perimeter. I wonder where they were?

On August 24th, the Anne Arundel County Police will be helping out Kia and Hyundai owners to not get their cars stolen. Due to the rash of Hyundai and Kia thefts, they will be handing out free wheel locks. You have to have a Kia or Hyundai, live in the county, and be able to prove it. If you check all those boxes, get yourself up to the Arundel Mills Mall near the Cinemark parking lot on August 24th from 4 PM to 7 PM.

And if you travel Route 100 through that construction zone between the Howard County Line and Route 170 Aviation Boulevard. Heed the speed limit signs. This is a year-long project and the SHA just installed speed cameras in the corridor. Right now it is a grace period and they are issuing warnings. but on the 28th, the real deal will begin. A speed violation will set you (or the vehicle’s owner) back $40. So keep it at 55 or less as the situation warrants.

The Eastport Branch of the library is closed. While the Annapolis area dodged most of the damage from the storm on Monday night, apparently, the library did not–they were flooded. They are drying out and repairing and will be closed through Friday the 11th.

EYEMSF23 That is the secret code that is going to save you 20% on every single General Admission ticket you purchase to the 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival. This year it is a little early–August 19th and 20th. It is not at Sandy Point, but right here at City Dock in Annapolis and will feature your favorite seafood dishes from local restaurants. I saw Fed House, McGarvey’s Market House, O’Brien’s and Choptank on the list of participating places. Will be an awesome event this year! Tickets and info at abceventsinc.com and again EYE, like us, MSF like Maryland Seafood Festival, and 23 like 2023!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, I think it is gonna be a cool little boutique design agency called Whale Works Design–you’ve seen their fabulous work at the Annapolis Film Festival!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz actually sent me the file early yesterday claiming that it was a rare night in for her and and an even rarer one in that she was cooking. Not sure how that will turn out, I have heard it on good authority that cooking is not her forte! Anyhow, she’s here with Annapolis After Dark! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

