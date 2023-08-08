Daily News Brief | August 8, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake and Alpha Engineering!

Today…

A construction headache in Annapolis for the next month or so. Gambrills doctor found guilty of COVID fraud. Gold Leaf, headquartered here in Annapolis, is expanding its cannabis empire in Florida. AAMC was recognized in a great way by the American Heart Association for the care they offer people experiencing severe heart attacks. A reminder about Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week. It is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, and I have three great shows up for grabs, and thanks to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

Daily Newsletter Subscription Link: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, August 8th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, that was a fun storm yesterday. Seems like Annapolis dodged most of it with the infamous Annapolis weather bubble–which is fine by me. But, got my grass cut before the storms came in, so call it a win! Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

The City of Annapolis posted a somewhat cryptic post on Facebook yesterday. The intersection of Bay Ridge Avenue and Tyler Avenue will be undergoing construction for approximately 30 days starting today; so much for notice. But the construction will be between 8:30 AM and 4:00 PM Monday through Friday. Here’s where it gets cryptic. They said that emergency vehicles would be able to pass, but others should use an alternate route. I asked if that meant that the intersection is essentially closed..or does it mean it is open with congestion and delays? But no response. So, all I have for you is expect one of the main intersections in the City to be under some sort of construction for the next month. And probably also be prepared for school bus delays and issues when school starts up again in two weeks!

The Baltimore Banner has a good story on this, but several months ago, we told you about Dr. Ron Elfenbein being indicted for COVID fraud. He ran a clinic in Gambrills and, at the onset, invented a crazy lucite box that people could put their heads in while the doctors swabbed their noses. He also ran for several political offices. Anyhow, after the indictment, he had his trial, and the jury found him guilty of five counts of healthcare fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November and is looking at a maximum of 50 years in prison.

Weed is big business. Gold Leaf, the shiny cannabis store on West Street, is headquartered here in Annapolis and is expanding to the Sunshine State in a big way. Currently, they have a large 250,000-square-foot facility to grow, cultivate, and process. But now they are looking at two other 50,000 cultivation facilities this fall–one in Bradenton to handle the West Coast and Pompano to handle the East Coast. Distribution aside, they opened one retail store in Sebring, another in Tampa is in the works, and a prototype 8,000-square-foot cannabis superstore is slated for Orlando. Kudos to them!

Kudos to another business. Anne Arundel Medical Center just was recognized for the level of care they offer to patients with severe heart attacks. The American Heart Association gave them a gold (top honors) for STEMI treatment which is an acronym for a specific and serious type of heart attack called a ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction. Not sure what the heck that is, but darned glad to know AAMC can handle it!

We mentioned this last week, but it bears repeating again. August 13th through 19th is Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week. Not everything–darn it, but a lot of back-to-school essentials are tax-free. It covers all clothing as long as each piece is under $100–so those Louboutin shoes are not included, but you could buy a million pairs of $99 Nike sneakers. Also good for the first $40 of any backpack–and I suppose you could go for the Louboutin backpack here. Do they make backpacks? But August 13th through the 19th. That’s when you need to get your shopping done. And it is not just for back-to-school, its good for everyone!

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. We have just a shade over 10,000 now, and I can’t thank you enough! If you want to be part of the crowd, I’ll drop the link to subscribe right here. It is free, it is short and sweet and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm.

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

As we begin to wrap it up, it is ticket Tuesday brought to you by Rams Head On Stage. Be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for all the great upcoming shows! I have two shows again today.. the first is tomorrow night and John Eddie–it’s the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Who the Hell is John Eddie,” and you can go and find out if you don’t already! The other one is Thursday for Jackopierce, and I don’t know much about them, but they are a duo that the Dallas Morning News says they have “spotless harmonies” . I bet that will be a fantastic one. And let’s do another– any Beatles fans? The McCartney Experience is here on Saturday and I have a pair of tickets for that as well! Pick one, get in touch, and you might be on your way! And one thing I want to mention is that many people will hesitate to go see an “unknown” band– don’t be that person. First–these are free tickets. But mostly because some of the best shows I have ever seen are bands I had never known. Most recently, for me, was Amy Speace. Most notoriously for me was Bob Schnieder, who I thought was supposed to be comedian Rob Schneider. Well, Bob Schneider is a fantastic guitar player who I have seen half a dozen times–and he sucks as a comedian. So, I will now step off my soapbox and say, as always, thanks to Rams Head for being an amazing partner!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

