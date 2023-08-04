Daily News Brief | August 4, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A woman had a close call with a potential carjacking in Millersville. Southwest Airlines announced a new route beginning next March–BWI to Belize. The Bernie House cut the ribbon on their newest home for abused women and children! Visit Annapolis had a guest column laying out all the awesome things to do in the County this August. Get your tickets to the Maryland Seafood Festival–it’s coming up soon. We have a whole lot of things to do this weekend and most of them are on West Street. Of course, we have some pod news and more!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week's Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it's Friday, August 4th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

Ok so it is Friday, let's get this done so the weekend is even closer, shall we?

Here’s a great example of trusting your gut. On Wednesday morning at 6:30 am a woman was driving in Millersville and was boxed in by two cars at a stop light–one occupied by two people and the other by one. A masked man appeared on foot and approached her car and she felt she was about to get robbed. She was able to get out of the boxed-in situation and drive away and both vehicles followed her until she was able to elude them. Based on the info she gave police, the one car was reported stolen and the other had DC plates but they belonged to a different car. Great heads-up thinking for this woman. This could have ended a lot worse.

Belize is one of the most beautiful places I have been and Southwest Airlines is making it easier to get there. Starting on March 9th of next year, they will run a non-stop flight from BWI to Belize on Saturdays. This is a new seasonal destination for Southwest. Their other seasonal ones will also resume in March–Grand Cayman, Turks & Caicos, Cabo San Lucas, Panama City Florida, and Destin-Ft. Walton Beach.

Last week, The Bernie House cut the ribbon on their latest home which is probably getting occupied a bit later today. Was so cool to see a fully furnished home ready to help an abused woman and her children get back on their feet again! Definitely check out our story on EyeOPnAnnapolis.net and maybe go back and listen to our podcast we did with Patti, but this is an amazing small non-profit doing incredible work.

And while you are at EyeOnAnnapolis.net, check out the guest column by Visit Annapolis. They laid out all the great things happening around the county this month and offered a teaser of things to come in September and October!

And that included the 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival on August 19th and 20th. With a twist this year. For more than 30 years, it has been at Sandy Point State Park. This year it is coming back City Dock, where it was born. Expect all the usual goodness but this year, our favorite local restaurants are in the game, bringing their best dishes to enjoy. Tickets are $15 in advance, but you can save 20% on all GA tickets with the code EYEMSF23 at ABCEventsInc.com

And other events this weekend. National Oyster Week continues with oyster specials at your favorite restaurants. The Annapolis Rotary’s Annual Crab Feast is tonight, but they are sold out, so better luck next year! Tomorrow is the matinee show for Donovon Frankenreiter and Devon Allman at Rams Head and later in the evening, Dinner Under the Stars. And while you are on West Street–might as well pull up a bench and spend the night because, on Sunday, it is the First Sunday Arts Festival. So a lot’s going on this weekend!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet two pups–a purebred Yorkie named Lady–she's about 9. And the most well-behaved pit mix (I think she may have some dane in her) but her name was Ruth and for a 6-month-old pup–she really had some manners!

It's Friday. The weekend is here and now it's time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we'll see you on Monday.

