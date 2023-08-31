Daily News Brief | August 31, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Anne Arundel County is running a bit more green after the Department of Public Works flipped the switch on a large solar project. The Anne Arundel County Public Schools is suing the social media titans claiming they are responsible for the increase in youth anxiety. Southwest pilots will be picketing (not striking) at BWI today. And Wallet Hub has some good news for Maryland teen drivers. The Boatyard Beach Bash is selling out–get your tickets now

It's Thursday

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Thursday, August 31st, 2023

I am not going to lie, I think today was the lightest news day ever. Which is a good thing I guess! So, no dawdling on our part. Let’s get into it, shall we?

When municipalities sue big pharma for the opioid epidemic and the oil companies for sea level rise, you never know how it is going to turn out. And now we can add the Anne Arundel County Public Schools to the list. They are suing the major social media platforms accusing the software giants of purposely growing too fast which had a negative impact on the mental health of students. They cited a surge of students who say they cannot control their anxiety. They are seeking unspecified damages, a stop to targeting children, and to fund prevention education programs. Anne Arundel County is not alone–Cecil, Carroll, and Montgomery Counties have also filed their own lawsuits.

The Anne Arundel County Public Works Department flipped the switch on Tuesday. The switch was turning on the solar power for a recent capital project to provide clean energy to the Bureau of Public Utilities in Millersville. Four carports and seven rooftop arrays will produce 1.3 megawatts of power …enough to power about 90% of the facility. The project was largely paid for by a grant from the Maryland Department of the Environment. And who does not like a 90% savings on electricity?

If you are flying Southwest from BWI today, you likely will see a bunch of pilots picketing. They will be showing their frustration over contract negotiations that have been dragging on for more than three years. Yes, three years. Right now there is no threat of a strike, and pilots are encouraged that the airline will continue to negotiate, but if the National Mediation Board releases the pilots union from the negotiations, a strike could happen–and of course you guessed it, during the holidays! The last pilots’ strike was back in 2010 when Spirit Airlines pilots walked off the job and that lasted six days. Prior to that it was 2005 and Northwest pilots!

WalletHub.com who I do respect for polls and surveys says that Maryland is the 8th best state for teen drivers. They looked at legitimate metrics (not Google searches) and they say that our strict impaired driving laws, the graduated licensing program, our relative low number of teen DUIs and teen driver fatalities all spell good news for Maryland teens. Best states are, in order, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington, West Virginia, Illinois, and then Maryland! Somewhat surprising to me. I wonder if the density and lower driving speeds have something to do with that. Worst states? Montana, Missouri, and Wyoming!

As we wrap it up,. you are running out of time for tickets for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. September 9th is the date so go get those tickets now at amaritime.org. And be sure to check out the schedule for the September Sunset Concert Series either at EyeOnAnnapolis.net or amaritime.org they start up again on September 7th!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking to Steve Tobin, the President of Colonial Players and it’s all about the theater and their 75th season!

And some housekeeping. We have a long weekend coming up with Labor Day on Monday, so we will NOT be doing a DNB on Monday. Best way to keep up on the local news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year.

