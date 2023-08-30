Daily News Brief | August 30, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering!

Today…

300,000 gallons of sewage in Spa Creek. Ten more languages were added to the MVA’s learner’s permit test. The Annie Award Winners have been announced. A sill survey says that DC is the worst place to live and Baltimore is the second worst and I take offense. And Colonial Players on the Local Business Spotlight this Saturday.

DAILY NEWS RECAP LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning. it is Wednesday, August 30th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Before we get into it, I’m still hawking our daily news email recap. Comes to your inbox every night at 7 pm with the top LOCAL news stories of the day and it is free and has no paywalls! Sign up at the link!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

OK, now for the news, let’s get into it, shall we?

Well, here’s a crappy situation. Approximately 300,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into Spa Creek over the weekend. On Friday morning, August 25th, the Annapolis Department of Public Works responded to a sewer line break on Heritage Court. They installed a pump bypass around the leak and they responded again on Saturday morning to re-repair it. Yesterday, they made a final repair, but they determined that the leak was a lot larger than initially reported to the Department of Health. The Department of Health has now closed a portion of Spa Creek between Boxwood Road and Smith Avenue and it will remain closed through September 2nd. Anyone coming into contact with the water should wash it off immediately with soap and water and any clothing should also be washed.

And tangentially related, I walk along Edgewood Road most mornings and I hereby dub that the stinkiest road in the City. Between the raw sewage from the sewage treatment plant and the horrible-smelling trash outside of the Giant, it is gross–but on the good side, it does get me to pick up my pace a bit.

MDOT has announced that in the name of inclusion, the test to get a learner’s permit will now be offered in 17 different languages including American Sign Language. Pretty cool, but I do have to question the ASL aspect. Hearing is a vital component of driving–sirens, horns, crashes, train whistles, etc. Of course, there are devices to help, like hearing aids, but if one is not able to hear with or without assistance, to take a test, do we really want them driving?

The Annie Award Nominees have been announced and the nine of them will be celebrated at Maryland Hall on October 12th in a free ceremony. Congrats to Nati Draiblate for Arts Education, Donna Anderson for Arts Leadership, Nicole Caracia for Arts Maverick, Martha Blaxall for Arts Patron, Will Rowell for Historic Arts, Laura Kamoie for Literary Arts, Nicole Kelsch for Performing Arts, Ardythe Jolliff for Visual Arts, and Betty McGiniss for Lifetime Achievement. And I am proud to say five are friends and one follows me and we chat on X. Congrats to all and I’ll come to celebrate with you all on the 12th.

Home Bay and Allied Van Lines have the stupid poll of the day. They say that Baltimore is the second least desirable city to live in the nation. I say BS. Here’s their list– DC is the worst, followed by Baltimore, then Atlanta, Buffalo, Birmingham, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Tampa, and Chicago. Hello– have they ever been to Minot North Dakota, Leavenworth Kansas, or Baytown Texas? Pfft!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we speak with Steve Tobin from Colonial Players who are celebrating their diamond season this year. I just recorded that last night so I need to get on the editing stick, but that will be a great one for you on Saturday!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, or Beepr Buzz is here with the most accurate and up-to-date live music info with Annapolis After Dark! This week it was actually early–I guess she couldn’t hang with the young pups like she thought. All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

