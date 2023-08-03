Daily News Brief | August 3, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Another teenager was shot in Annapolis. Some Annapolis homeowners will get a break on flood insurance as the City’s rating has increased. The owner of Mike’s Crab House has purchased the old Sunset Restaurant in Glen Burnie. Ralph Crosby, founder of Crosby Marketing here in Annapolis, has written a fourth and absolutely fascinating book–Poker, Politics, and Presidents. The Boatyard Beach Bash is selling out–get your tickets now and the Wheelhouse is playing Tides and Tunes tonight at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. We have a legitimate (if not depressing) poll today, some pod news for the weekend, and some more!

It's Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

George from DCMDVA Weather and I are having lunch today and I am gonna see if he can keep this weather up. I am digging it. Sign up for our newest free offering, the Daily News Recap email. It is free and every night you will get the top local news stories sent right to your inbox at 7 pm. Perfect if you just want a brief recap of the local news you. may have missed. I’ll drop a link right here in the show notes! OK, we have a little bit of news so we probably ought to get into it. So, shall we?

Another teenager was shot in Annapolis. This story broke just after yesterday’s DNB, but a 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while on a playground on Bowman Avenue–this is off of Admiral Drive. It happened about 10 PM on Tuesday night and according to police an unknown male suspect was walking nearby and began shooting. The suspect fled and the victim made it into a nearby home. Her injuries are non-life-threatening and she is being treated at Hopkins Childrens Hospital. Chief of Police Edward Jackson said detectives are working around the clock and that he is angered and frustrated by this reckless behavior. On July 28th, a 16-year old boy was shot to death on Copeland Street just about a mile away. There are no suspects in either incident.

If you live in an area of Annapolis that needs flood insurance, you are about to get a break. The City just got a Level 7 CRS Rating. A lot goes into that, but it is a FEMA rating that will ultimately save you about 15% on your flood insurance premium.

Sunset Restaurant in Glen Burnie called it quits in 2020 after a sixty year run. Well, Hyatt Commercial here in Annapolis found a buyer for the restaurant in Tony PIera who is the owner of Mike’s on the South River, Mikes North, and Michaels on the South River. Piera says they will be calling it Mike’s Inland at Sunset when they re-open in the fall.

If you find yourself in a local bookstore, ask for a new book called Poker, Politics, and Presidents. I am reading it now and it is fascinating. Ralph Crosby, the founder of Crosby Marketing was a White House Correspondent way back when and he enjoyed playing poker with colleagues at the Press Club where he heard stories from his mentors. This incredibly well-researched book take a unique look at presidents from Washington to Biden and how they used leisure games and activities to shape their presidency. It’s long, but an easy read as it is broken down into bits. But we learn that FDR cheated at poker. Eisenhower bought his wife’s wedding ring with poker winnings while at West Point and a ton of other anecdotes. Ralph, you will remember, wrote a local book called Memories of a Main Street Boy about growing up on Main Street in Annapolis. And we are working on getting a podcast together with Ralph as well.

Don’t forget that that tickets for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are dwindling. September 9th is the date so go get those tickets now at amaritime.org. And remember, tonight at the museum it is Tides and Tunes–technically free, but drop a ten-spot to help out and enjoy the musical awesomeness that is Wheelhouse!

We do stupid polls occasionally, but this one is serious. Doxo.com looked at typical household expenses–mortgage or rent, car loan, utilities, health insurance, alarm system, etc. and determined the most and least expensive states to live in. In no surprise at all, Maryland was near the top. The most expensive state is Hawaii who spent $3070 each month. Maryland was 5th and our average monthly spend is $2569 which is 25.5% over the national average of $2046. Looking to save some coin, move to (also no surprise), West Virginia where the average is $1530 per month, 25.5% below the national average!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Antwan from Play it Again Sports up in Crofton!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And of course Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

