Daily News Brief | August 29, 2023

Taser assault in Applebee’s. Gun locks are now available at ALL county libraries. There’s a new text alert system for canceled or delayed school buses this year. About half of our county teachers are working a second job to make ends meet and 90% of them are spending their own money on classroom supplies. This is not right. COVID cases are on the rise and the brains at Hopkins are keeping watch, but they say no need to panic. Tickets to see Colonial Players and dinner at Mother’s Peninsula Grill are up for grabs! And a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Good morning. it is Tuesday, August 29th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I hope everyone who started yesterday had a great first day of school. And to those that are to start today–here’s to a fantastic year ahead! Anyhow, we do have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A wild scene at the Applebee’s in Gambrills on Sunday night! A 33-year-old female from Curtis Bay and her 13-year-old son were dining when the son got into an argument with an employee that turned physical. As the two were fighting, the mother pulled out a Taser and began to arc it and point it at other employees. Both mother and son made many threats to come back and “shoot up the place.” The Anne Arundel County Police did arrive and they found the mother had an outstanding warrant and she and her son were arrested and charged accordingly. So much for it being your neighborhood bar!

Yesterday, the Anne Arundel County Health Department and the Library announced that they are once again expanding the gun lock program. Effective immediately, all 15 libraries will be distributing free gun safety locks. The program began in April at three libraries, in June it expanded to six, and now it is all. You must be 18 years old to get them, and you are limited to two per day per household. To find out locations and hours — aacpl.net

The buses were rolling yesterday and there was no shortage of drivers–a first in several years. Today there will be more on the road. But that does not mean we have enough drivers. There will be times when a route must be canceled due to illness, etc. And you can always check that out at aacps.org/buses. But now they have a new system that will alert you to any delays and cancellations via text message. You can sign up for the alerts at aacps.org/buses and provide the bus numbers and schools for which you need an alert. It is available in English and Spanish. So, yet another tool.

And speaking of schools and teachers in particular. Yesterday the MSEA or Maryland State Education Association released the results of a survey that found nearly half of our teachers need to work a second job to make ends meet. It also says that 90% have spent personal funds to buy classroom supplies. This has been the way it has been for a long time and it is not right. I mean do you go into your office but swing by Office Depot to buy copy paper and some printer ink? We need to do better.

And I am about to say a dirty word… COVID. We have heard the news that cases are on the rise, and researchers at Hopkins are keeping an eye on it. There is a new variant that has 30 mutations relative to the original. What that means is that it is very different from what is out there now and is likely resistant to the immunity we’ve gained from exposure and vaccinations over the past several years. But while they are watching it, Hopkins says not to freak out. They do not see it getting out of hand and while there will be more cases, there should not be a large increase in hospitalizations or severe cases. So, let’s just wait and see before anyone freaks out.

Today for Ticket Tuesday, I got nothing from RamsHeadOnStage.com but I know they are going crazy making sure the train is on the tracks for the Annapolis Songwriters Festival later next month. So, instead, I have a pair of tickets to see Tartuffe on the opening weekend for Colonial Players! And you know what, I’ll throw in a $25 gift card to Mother’s Peninsula Grill so that is dinner and a show! Do you want in? Get in touch with me and I might select you. And if you are looking for Rams Head shows–I bet we have some more for next Tuesday! But do check out RamsHeadOnstage.com for all the great shows they have booked.

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

